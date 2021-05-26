Sighting-In and Patterning your Turkey Shotgun this Spring
Many hunters and huntresses are elated to remove themselves from the winter confines of their homes and finally get out hunting turkeys in the spring. It is not only a beautiful opportunity to watch the seasons change over from melting snow to blossoming tree buds, but for those who have participated in the field-to-fork mindset, turkey is absolutely delicious! One important aspect of preparing for spring turkey season is sighting-in/patterning your shotgun properly. If taken seriously, this pre-hunt process can ensure a more humane harvest as well as more successfully filled tags. Let's examine the different elements you should consider when sighting-in/patterning your turkey shotgun.