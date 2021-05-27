Center for Autism and Related Disorders Receives Distinguished Award for Programmatic Contributions to Behavior Analysis

Once COVID vaccines were finally available after months of awaiting their arrival, they became one of the hottest topics of conversation. When you find out someone has gotten vaccinated, your first question is often, "Which vaccine did you get?" And then the follow-up is frequently, "Did you have any side effects?" Public health experts, doctors, and the press spent so much time assuring people that side effects are normal responses that mean the COVID vaccine is working that those who didn't have any side effects started to wonder if that meant theirs didn't work. While it may feel like most people experienced side effects after getting the vaccine, a new survey shows that's not the case.