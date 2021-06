UNITED STATES — Road safety is on the top-of-mind for many as summer road trips are coming up, and it should be. According to WhistleOut and We Save Lives, June 9-Sept. 12 are the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer, according to their study. The study showed an average of 260 teens are killed in car crashes each month during the summer which is an increase of 26%, compared with the other months of the year.