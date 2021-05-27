Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Income Disparities Show Many Asian American Experiences

By Julianne Slovak
thebalance.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat's how wide of a disparity there is in the median household incomes of various Asian American groups, showing that this segment of the population is not a monolith. Households headed by Indian Americans had annual median incomes of $119,000 in 2019, the highest among the largest Asian origin groups, while those headed by Burmese Americans had median incomes of $44,400, the lowest, according to a recent report by Pew Research Center. As Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month comes to a close, the substantial difference in incomes underscores just how diverse the U.S. Asian population is, despite sometimes being referred to as a single group.

www.thebalance.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Americans#Asian Pacific#Vietnamese Americans#Disparities#U S Households#Median Income#Median Household Income#Indian Americans#Burmese Americans#Pew Research Center#Hmong#Korean#Japanese#Chinese#Laotian#Nepalese#Annual Income#Annual Median Incomes#Hispanic Origin#Population
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
Place
Asia
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
Country
China
Related
MinoritiesPonca City News

The State of Black America

Body Listening to all the rhetoric in the popular media, you would think America is the most unfair, racist nation in the world. You would think that Black Americans are uniformly living in oppression and poverty, with no hope for the future, save the federal government arriving on the scene to their rescue.
MinoritiesPosted by
KRMG

Legislators, students push for K-12 Asian American studies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — When the Asian American Student Union at a Connecticut high school organized a Zoom call following the killing of six Asian women in Atlanta, senior Lily Feng thought maybe 10 or 15 classmates would attend. When she logged on, more than 50 people from her school were online. By the call's end, nearly 100 people had joined.
MinoritiesPhys.org

Losing nature impacts Black, Hispanic, and low-income Americans most

When nature vanishes, people of color and low-income Americans disproportionally lose critical environmental and health benefits—including air quality, crop productivity and natural disease control—a new study in Nature Communications finds. The University of Vermont research is the first national study to explore the unequal impacts on American society—by race, income...
Minoritieswashingtoninformer.com

Recent & Recommended Books on Black Homeownership

Race for Profit: How Banks and the Real Estate Industry Undermined Black Homeownership. By the late 1960s and early 1970s, reeling from a wave of urban uprisings, politicians finally worked to end the practice of redlining. Reasoning that the turbulence could be calmed by turning Black city-dwellers into homeowners, they passed the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968, and set about establishing policies to induce mortgage lenders and the real estate industry to treat Black homebuyers equally. The disaster that ensued revealed that racist exclusion had not been eradicated, but rather transmuted into a new phenomenon of predatory inclusion. Race for Profit uncovers how exploitative real estate practices continued well after housing discrimination was banned. The same racist structures and individuals remained intact after redlining’s end, and close relationships between regulators and the industry created incentives to ignore improprieties.
Pharmaceuticalshawaiipublicradio.org

Vaccine Data Shows Disparities Among Income Levels, Ethnicities

Recent vaccine distribution data from the state Department of Health confirms disparities among different classes and ethnicities. A survey conducted among 445 full-time Hawaiʻi residents from April 20 through May 3 showed that vaccination rates are higher among high-income households. In households with incomes that exceed $100K, 76% are fully...
MinoritiesDartmouth

'Asian American': Is a Term That United Asians Still Relevant?

The recent attacks against Asian Americans have put Asians in the U.S. in the spotlight. Many of the victims are first-generation immigrants in ethnic communities, while those rallying for the victims are second-generation Asian Americans. A new study explores who Asian Americans are today and the range of identities this category encompasses.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

The economic impact of Black women

Economic inequality has been exacerbated by the pandemic and left Black women — and potential growth for the broader U.S. economy — even further behind, according to a new report today from S&P Global. Why it matters: Black women have been hindered by economic disparities in nearly all aspects of...
MinoritiesDallas News

The Black wealth gap is 400 years in the making

President Joe Biden journeyed to Tulsa last week to honor the memory of the horrific destruction of Black Wall Street at the hands of a white mob in 1921 and to promise to close the persistent and corrosive wealth gap between Black and white Americans. There is a tendency to...
Lexington, KYLexington Herald-Leader

Our Voices, Part 4: COVID revealed health care disparities that were no revelation to many

The COVID-19 pandemic revealed terrible health care inequities in U.S. society, but for many people, they weren’t a revelation. So when Black and Hispanic people began suffering and dying at a much higher rate than their population — for example, the CDC found 34 percent of COVID deaths were among Black people although they account for only 12 percent of the population — researchers like Dr. Anita Fernander were not surprised.
Minoritiesdistincttoday.net

The Fight to Teach Asian American History

This is the Education Briefing, a weekly update on the most important news in American education. Sign up here to get this newsletter in your inbox. Today, we’re covering the fight for Asian American history classes and previewing two education cases at the Supreme Court. Asian American history lessons. After...
San Jose, CAcounseling.org

Responding to the increase of hate crimes against Asians and Asian Americans

Violent attacks on Asians and Asian Americans (A/AA) have increased exponentially since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to data from the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, although the number of overall hate crimes in the United States’ largest cities decreased by 6% in 2020 compared with 2019, anti-Asian hate crimes soared by nearly 150%. Cities with the largest increases in anti-Asian hate crimes included New York City (833% increase), Philadelphia (200% increase), Cleveland (200% increase) and San Jose, California (150% increase).
MinoritiesNewsbug.info

Tiffany Moon Shares Her Experiences with Racial Discrimination as an Asian American Doctor | Health

Hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have unfortunately increased since the start of the pandemic. In this episode of Celebrity Deep Dives, Tiffany Moon shares her experience with increased racial discrimination, and how her life has been affected as an Asian American anesthesiologist during the Coronavirus pandemic. She also lets us in on her journey to becoming a doctor, and what it means to be a First Generation Asian American. Stay tuned until the end when Tiffany Moon shares how we can work together to #StopAsianHate.
MinoritiesAugusta Free Press

COVID-19 shows need for end-of-life planning for Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, Pacific Islanders.

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) community includes many ethnicities and nationalities and it numbers roughly 20 million citizens in the United States, a population set to nearly double by 2050. At the same time the COVID-19 pandemic has caused an increase in anti-Asian hate crimes, we have also seen high COVID death rates amongst AANHPIs, with over 18,000 deaths as of March 2021.
Boston, MABoston Herald

Chiu: For Asian Americans, every day is a citizenship test

The rise in anti-Asian violence in Boston and around the country is eerily reminiscent of 1950s McCarthyism. Last week, President Biden signed a bill addressing the surge in violence against Asian Americans. The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, which earned overwhelming and bipartisan support in Congress, will expedite the review of hate crimes and create accessible reporting channels. As an Asian American, I am encouraged by the good-faith legislative efforts, but I also know that my community still suffers from perpetual bigotry, exclusion and otherism.