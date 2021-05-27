Income Disparities Show Many Asian American Experiences
That's how wide of a disparity there is in the median household incomes of various Asian American groups, showing that this segment of the population is not a monolith. Households headed by Indian Americans had annual median incomes of $119,000 in 2019, the highest among the largest Asian origin groups, while those headed by Burmese Americans had median incomes of $44,400, the lowest, according to a recent report by Pew Research Center. As Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month comes to a close, the substantial difference in incomes underscores just how diverse the U.S. Asian population is, despite sometimes being referred to as a single group.www.thebalance.com