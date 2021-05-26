Affordable & Concealable – NEW Taurus GX4 9mm Micro-Compact

In the world of concealed carry – whether it is for hiking, camping, or your everyday errands between work – there is an entirely new category of firearms that has sprung up in the past couple years. That category that firearm owners can now peruse is that of the micro-compacts. SIG Sauer kicked it off with their P365 and Springfield Armory was soon to follow with their incredible Hellcat. Now even Smith & Wesson has an offering with their M&P-9 Shield Plus as well as Ruger in their Max-9. One of the latest entries to the party is the Taurus GX4 which punches in as one of the most affordable options yet.