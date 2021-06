The Bemidji Sculpture Walk has returned for the summer. This year, in-person tours are expected to return but in the meantime, there is a new virtual option. There are 16 new sculptures to see in Bemidji’s downtown as a part of this year’s sculpture walk. The works are largely created by Minnesota artists. Last year, guided tours were canceled due to COVID-19. This year they will return, but there is also a new way to enjoy the art. QR codes placed at each sculpture will give visitors lots of different information about the art and the artist.