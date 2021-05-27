Maybe Trump was right about COVID origins

Former president Donald Trump always took great pains when talking about COVID-19 to call it the “Chinese flu.” He claimed he had intelligence reports that said the virus had been developed in a Wuhan, China clinic, that it escaped, and that the Chinese government ignored its existence until it was too late. Many saw that as an attempt by Trump to draw attention away from his own adminstration’s flawed response to the virus, or just another falsehood from the Dissembler-in-Chief.