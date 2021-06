Even though it runs with basically the same 1,200cc parallel-twin engine as some of its other Modern Classics brethren, Triumph’s Speed Twin always felt like an outlier in the lineup—a sensible but sharp roadster with more of an edge than the less powerful T120, but not as sporty than the cafe-ed out, rip-snorting Thruxton RS. So when Euro 5 emissions standards reared their head last year, the Brits knew it was a good time for other updates as well; after all, the brand had been methodically updating its Modern Classics models over the last few months anyway, having gone through the other 1,200cc parallel twins already.