POTD: The Gatling Gun with a Magazine – Improved Gatling Gun

Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! Here we have an advertisement for an Improved Gatling Gun. People say “gat,” but they may not know the roots of the word. The Gatling gun was patented in 1862 and for many moviegoers, it probably is thought of as an unstoppable machine of warfare in the American west. In reality, when the hand-cranked, multi-barreled Gatling Gun hit the market, most entities that adopted or planned to use it lacked the known strategies or techniques best suited for it. There are very few reports of it ever being used effectively in anger.