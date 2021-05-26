Cancel
NHL

After the Buzzer | Alex Tuch

By Chris Lomon
nhlpa.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom their bond with fans to their efforts in the community and everything in between 'After the Buzzer' is a weekly series taking readers beyond the rink to shine a light and provide insight on players’ lives away from the game. Who is Alex Tuch’s new best friend? The Golden...

nhlpa.com
NHLCBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Sets up overtime tally

Tuch registered an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues. Tuch set up Jonathan Marchessault for the game-winning goal in overtime. The 24-year-old Tuch has a goal and two assists in his last three games. The winger is up to 32 points, 126 shots, 48 hits, 34 blocks and a plus-17 rating through 52 contests.
NHLCBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Sits out third period

Tuch (undisclosed) was held out of the third period of Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Sharks for maintenance reasons, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Head coach Pete DeBoer indicated Tuch could have continued playing if the score wasn't so lopsided -- the Golden Knights held a 4-0 lead after two periods. Nonetheless, fantasy managers will want to confirm Tuch's status prior to Game 1 of the Golden Knights' first-round playoff series. The winger finished the regular season with 33 points, 142 shots on net and a plus-16 rating after he posted an assist and six shots in Wednesday's game.
NHLreviewjournal.com

Injuries threaten to derail Golden Knights’ pursuit of Cup

In the annual game of postseason injury subterfuge, Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon offered the latest entry into the lexicon. While discussing the team’s health Friday entering the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs, McCrimmon skillfully stickhandled around providing specifics by using a phrase more commonly heard in the business world.
NHLNHL

Believe You Will: Pietrangelo Adds to VGK Overtime Success

When Alex Pietrangelo found the back of the net in overtime on Wednesday night in Minnesota, he helped the Vegas Golden Knights secure two crucial points in the Honda West Division standings. Pietrangelo's goal was the product of great play from Jonathan Marchessault and Alex Tuch to create the offensive...
NHLCBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Suiting up for series opener

Tuch (undisclosed) will be in Sunday's Game 1 lineup against the Wild, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Tuch sat out the third period of Vegas' season finale for precautionary reasons but will be good to go for his team's playoff opener. The 25-year-old winger is expected to slot in on the third line and second power-play unit. Tuch has a robust 15 goals and nine assists in 47 previous playoff appearances.
NHLhockeywilderness.com

Comparing Sides: Can the Wild’s offensive depth overcome the Knights’ top forwards?

Most analytics “believers” would consider the Vegas Golden Knights to possess something like the fifth-best offense in the NHL. According to MoneyPuck.com, they have the following 5-on-5 stats:. 2nd-highest goals-for per 60 minutes. 2nd-highest xG per 60 (measures offensive shot quality based on shot location) 2nd-highest shot attempts per 60.
NHLNHL

Overtime is Knight Time: Golden Knights Dominate OT in 2020-21

Vegas went 9-0-0 in overtime during the regular season. For any team to be successful, players need to step up in big moments to be difference-makers when the game is on the line. During the 2020-21 regular season, the Vegas Golden Knights saw their star players take charge in key...
NHLknightsonice.com

6 questions facing the Golden Knights heading into the 2021 postseason

The Vegas Golden Knights fell about as short as a team can fall from winning the West Division and Presidents’ Trophy. Vegas and Colorado both finished with 82 points following the Avalanche’s 5-1 win over Los Angeles Thursday night, but Colorado held the tiebreaker (regulation wins), thus dropping the Knights to second in the West and second in the NHL.
NHLSportsnet.ca

2021 Stanley Cup Playoff Preview: Golden Knights vs. Wild

Salary cap constraints may have made Vegas's road out of the West a bit more difficult. When the Presidents' Trophy was still on the line, Vegas had a chance to clinch it in a head-to-head matchup with Colorado last week. But injuries and the cap forced the Golden Knights to play the game with just 15 skaters and, though they did control most of the game, they lost a 2-1 decision and wound up second in the division.
NHLhockeywilderness.com

Preview: Wild travel to Vegas for first-round series opener

Today kicks off the best-of-seven, first-round Stanley Cup playoff series between the Vegas Golden Knights and your Minnesota Wild. Needless to say, fans in the State of Hockey hope that this is the start of something special to cap off what has so far been a special season. This is...
NHLCBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Generates helper Monday

Tuch recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Wild in Game 5. Tuch helped out on Mark Stone's opening tally in the first period. The 25-year-old Tuch has picked up three goals and a helper in five playoff outings. The winger continues to fill in for Max Pacioretty (undisclosed) on the top line. Tuch has added 14 shots on goal and nine hits in the postseason.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Golden Knights’ Tuch Dominating the Postseason Again

Alex Tuch has been one of the Vegas Golden Knights’ best players throughout the regular season. He finished tied for third in goals for the team during the regular season while averaging third-line minutes. His production rate and commitment to both sides of the puck saw him getting more opportunities higher on the depth chart when the Golden Knights suffered an injury.
NHLreviewjournal.com

Golden Knights Alex Tuch excited for T-Mobile Arena to be full

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch said he heard general manager Kelly McCrimmon announce Saturday that T-Mobile Arena would return to full capacity for Game 3 of the team’s second-round series against the Colorado Avalanche and started fist pumping in his car on his way to the airport. The Knights...
NHLNBC Sports

NHL Playoff Buzzer: Fleury shines on lopsided Saturday of action

This time, the Lightning were able to protect a multi-goal lead, and the Panthers are in trouble. The Islanders looked dominant in tying their NHL playoff series with the Penguins. The Maple Leafs managed without John Tavares, turning to another star to beat the Canadiens. After Game 4, the Golden...
NHLNBC Sports

NHL Playoff Buzzer: Blues, Capitals eliminated, more double OT on Sunday

For the second time in a row, the Predators and Hurricanes didn’t just need OT; they needed double OT to highlight the NHL playoff action on Sunday. The Avalanche did enough to win Game 4, finishing a sweep of the Blues in the process. Credit the Capitals for serious efforts,...
NHLNBC Sports

NHL Playoff Buzzer: Islanders, Lightning advance; Wild still in it

The New York Islanders continued to feast on Tristan Jarry to advance to the Second Round. The Tampa Bay Lightning star players were great in Game 6 to beat their interstate rivals. We will have at least one Game 7 in the First Round thanks to the Minnesota Wild. New...
NHLdefector.com

This Was The Alex Galchenyuk That Was Hoped For

One thing you can say about Alex Galchenyuk is that NHL teams have always thought he had promise. More often than not that was damning him with faint (or at least conditional) praise. After a productive if unspectacular six seasons in Montreal, where he scored 30 goals once but never quite lived up to the hype of being a third overall pick, the American forward had the journeyman lifestyle thrust upon him. Since the summer of 2018, he’s been traded five times—five different franchises thought he was talented enough that he might just need a change of scenery. Of course, the counterpart to that is that five different franchises were willing to cut their losses.