From £12.50 for tickets to The Hang Out film screenings and parties

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour choice of event, with each one showcasing a classic film. Plus music from Zippo Records, food, drink and more ace entertainment. Any collab between Rebel Reel Cine Club and Bolt Motorcycles is bound to be a banger and that’s exactly what this one looks like. They’re coming together on a series of three great-looking events at The Silver Building on The Docklands. Each one features a classic film (kicking off with the glorious ‘The Girl on a Motorcycle’) and comes with a side serving of high-quality music from Zippo Records, delicious food and drink and we’re guessing a few ace surprises, too. Should be fun.

