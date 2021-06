CONCORD — The public is again being asked to help protect endangered birds on the state’s beaches. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department reports that there are a record-setting thirteen pairs of piping plovers nesting along the sandy shores of Hampton and Seabrook Beaches. Piping plovers are endangered in New Hampshire and threatened nationally. Their breeding habitat has been delineated with yellow roping to demonstrate the birds’ presence to beachgoers and to allow the mating pairs enough space to nest and raise their young. This year marks the 25th anniversary of monitoring the piping plover population in New Hampshire by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.