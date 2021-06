Need-based grants will be awarded to artists, administrators, and production staff to offset childcare costs. NEW YORK: TheFrontOffice Foundation, the charitable arm of entertainment company TheFrontOffice, has announced that it will reward a limited number of grants to theatre artists who are parents to offset childcare costs as the theatre industry returns to in-person work. Need-based grants will be awarded to artists, administrators, and production staff, and priority will be given to those based in New York City’s five boroughs.