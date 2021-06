DENVER — Dear important NHL people: Please veto the suspension of Vegas enforcer Ryan Reaves. We all make mistakes, LOL. Allow him to play in Game 2. XOXO, Colorado. That’s how the Ryan Reaves drama should go down if the Avs had been handed a gavel as the arbiter of hockey justice. The Avalanche should toss the hammer aside and take it easy on ol’ Reavesy, whose ugly act in Game 1 was the talk of this town after Colorado’s 7-1 beatdown.