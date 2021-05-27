Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newton County, GA

Newton County coroner reverses course, says she’s ‘withdrawing her resignation’

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mOw70_0aCuFuJ800

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A local coroner who announced Tuesday that she would be resigning from her position has now announced that she has changed her mind.

Newton County Coroner Dorothea Bailey-Butts announced Wednesday that she was “withdrawing her resignation.”

In a Facebook post, she made “PSA” alerting the community that because they had voted her into office, she has made the decision to stay in the position.

Just a day earlier, Bailey-Butts made a lengthy Facebook post in which she claimed “it’s been very difficult to do my job well when people I work with do everything they can to sabotage me.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Bailey-Butts is the first woman of color to serve as Newton County’s coroner. In her initial post, she claimed that many of the “scandals and issues” surrounding her office stem from the fact that she is Black and that “they are intimidated by my capacity, knowledge, and experience.”

Bailey-Butts’ time in office has not been without controversy. In February, County Manager Lloyd Kerr drafted a petition to have her removed from office.

Newton County officials claimed Bailey-Butts refused to transport bodies and even disrespected grieving families. The county said Bailey-Butts has asked a hotel worker to help her with a body and even told firefighters it’s not her job to remove a body. She denies all of these allegations.

She ended her post withdrawing her resignation by saying, “I apologize for the inconvenience.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
49K+
Followers
48K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Newton County, GA
Newton County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Psa#Newton County Coroner#Cox Media Group#Newton County Officials#February#Controversy#Changed#Firefighters#News Breaks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Newton County, GACovington News

Newton board debates, approves donation to Juneteenth organizers

COVINGTON, Ga. — Some county commissioners recently defended a donation to a group organizing an annual Juneteenth observance after hearing they could be opening the door to requests from groups they do not agree with. The Newton County Board of Commissioners voted to approve a $1,500 donation to cover an...
Conyers, GACovington News

State Board of Education members to host public hearings in Madison, Conyers

The two State Board of Education members representing Newton County will host public hearings Tuesday, May 18. Board members Stan DeJarnett and Lisa Kinnemore will lead the public hearings in Madison and Conyers for residents of the 4th and 10th congressional districts. To determine which congressional district you live in,...
Gwinnett County, GACovington News

Gwinnett state lawmaker Barr to seek Newton congressional seat

District 103 State Rep. Timothy Barr, R-Lawrenceville, officially launched his campaign today, May 14, for the congressional seat representing eastern Newton County. Barr, a Gwinnett County resident, will seek Georgia's 10th Congressional District seat now held by U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Greensboro. The district includes Newton and part or all...
Newton County, GACovington News

State to cut off federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits

ATLANTA — Georgia is joining a growing number of Republican-led states in cutting off federal unemployment benefits to incentivize out-of-work employees to return to their jobs. Gov. Brian Kemp said in an interview with Fox News Thursday that the Georgia Department of Labor will stop issuing $300 weekly checks to...
Newton County, GACovington News

OUR VIEW: Nichols gone but never forgotten

Former Newton County Sheriff Joe Nichols was the epitome of what it means to be a leader and public servant. Nichols died Monday in Statesboro at the age of 77. He worked in law enforcement for the city of Covington and at the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 40 years until retiring in 2008.
Newton County, GACovington News

Some Newton businesses 'improvise' amid gas shortages

COVINGTON, Ga. — Recent shortages have not stopped some area businesses heavily reliant on steady gasoline supplies from getting their products to their customers. Both, however, have taken measures to make sure their vehicles do not end up on the side of the road. A ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline’s...
Newton County, GACovington News

Former Newton sheriff recalled as "consummate professional"

COVINGTON, Ga. — Sheriff Ezell Brown recalled his predecessor, Joe Nichols, asking him in 2020 if a street sign bearing Nichols' name near the sheriff's office’s Alcovy Road headquarters was still in place. "My reply was, 'You built the jail. They named the street after you. It will forever be...
Covington, GArockdalenewtoncitizen.com

District 2 Community Cleanup planned for May 15

COVINGTON - Commissioner Demond Mason and the Newton County Bicentennial Committee, along with Keep Newton Beautiful, are hosting a community cleanup in District 2 to give back to the community during the 200th year of Newton County. Throughout the year, each district commissioner is hosting a cleanup as an act...