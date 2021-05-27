Opera House to put on street fest

FAIRMONT–This Saturday, the Fairmont Opera House has planned a street fest that includes music, food, vendors, a flea market, family games and classic cars. Fairmont Opera House Operations Manager Julie Fleming said that the planning process and organization has been happening for a few months. In the past, the Opera House has planned block parties and provided live music in the downtown area usually around the Fourth of July. Part of the street party intentions is also connected to the city’s Downtown Revitalization project event’s subcommittee that plans events to attract people to what downtown Fairmont has to offer.