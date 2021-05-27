Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairmont, MN

Opera House to put on street fest

Sentinel
 13 days ago

FAIRMONT–This Saturday, the Fairmont Opera House has planned a street fest that includes music, food, vendors, a flea market, family games and classic cars. Fairmont Opera House Operations Manager Julie Fleming said that the planning process and organization has been happening for a few months. In the past, the Opera House has planned block parties and provided live music in the downtown area usually around the Fourth of July. Part of the street party intentions is also connected to the city’s Downtown Revitalization project event’s subcommittee that plans events to attract people to what downtown Fairmont has to offer.

www.fairmontsentinel.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Fairmont, MN
Fairmont, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opera Singer#Live Music#House Music#Classic Music#Beautiful Music#Project Music#The Fairmont Opera House#The Opera House#Downtown Revitalization#El Agave#Wayward And Junk Fm#Junk Fm#Downtown Fairmont#Bands#Modern Pop Songs#Downtown Businesses#Classic Cars#Oldies#Fairmont Raceway#Songwriter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Fairmont, MNSentinel

People & Events

An open house bridal shower honoring Macy Petrowiak, bride-to-be of Chris Kahler, will be held 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Fairmont Yacht Club, 405 Interlaken Road in Fairmont. Please bring a favorite recipe for Macy and enjoy brunch and fun. Gift opening will begin at 12 p.m. (noon). All relatives and friends are cordially invited.
Truman, MNSentinel

Truman council to meet Monday

TRUMAN — The Scholastic Book Fair will take place 4:30-6:30 p.m. today in the high school gym. Park in the high school parking lot. and enter through the west door. Please wear a mask and practice safe physical distancing. Also, there’s the online Scholastic Book Fair until May 18. Go to scholastic.com and type in Truman Elementary. If you order $25 of books, the shipping is free. Your purchases.
Fairmont, MNSentinel

Ricard to celebrate 80th birthday

FAIRMONT — Connie May Ricard of Fairmont will celebrate her 80th birthday Wednesday. She was born May 19, 1941. Cards and birthday wishes will reach her at 412 E. 1st St., Fairmont, MN 56031.
Fairmont, MNSentinel

City can’t host Pheasant Opener

FAIRMONT– The Visit Fairmont Board of Directors has decided that they cannot host the 2021 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener after a lengthy and thoughtful debate. The decision to submit an application was made in 2019. It was announced at the 2019 Opener in Austin, MN, that Fairmont was selected...