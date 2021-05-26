Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

North Carolina Zoo welcomes new red wolf pups

wildlife.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree American red wolves at the North Carolina Zoo have given birth to a total of 12 pups. The additional pups bring the total number of red wolves (Canis rufus) in the zoo’s breeding program to 36 — about double the number of red wolves in the wild. Red wolves were historically found in the southeastern United States, but by the late 1960s, they were almost extinct. The zoo has been part of the American Red Wolf Recovery Program, captively raising wolves to be released. Only 15 to 20 red wolves are known to exist in the wild.

wildlife.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Carolina Zoo#Red Wolves#The Zoo#Pups#The North Carolina Zoo#Canis Rufus#United States
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Travel
News Break
Pets
Related
Environmentecowatch.com

Hurricane Season Spurs Hog Waste Worries in North Carolina

As North Carolina heads into another hurricane season, some residents and organizations fear the stormy season will again flood communities with hog waste. The state's hog waste management works by funneling feces, urine, and blood from hog farms into massive open waste lagoons, which let off foul odors and methane gas. When the lagoons become full, the waste water is often sprayed onto fields as nutrients for crops. The waste, which contains harmful bacteria like E. coli or salmonella, can wash off into local waterways and cause groundwater contamination and fish kills.
Politicsgreyareanews.com

North Carolina Governor Reappoints Jaki Shelton Green as State’s Poet Laureate

On May 17, 2021, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced that he would reappoint poet, teacher, and community advocate Jaki Shelton Green as North Carolina’s poet laureate. “Jaki Shelton Green has a remarkable ability to connect with people from all walks of life through the literary arts,” Governor Cooper said....