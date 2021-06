Jack Eichel dropped a bombshell on the NHL and the dumpster fire that is the Buffalo Sabres on Monday by expressing his dissatisfaction with the state of the franchise. “I’ve been a bit upset about the way things have been handled since I’ve been hurt,” Eichel, drafted second overall behind Connor McDavid in 2015, said during his postseason media availability. “I’d be lying if I said things have moved smoothly since my injury. There’s been a bit of a disconnect between myself and the organization. … The most important thing is just trying to get healthy, figure out a way to be available to play hockey next year, wherever that might be.”