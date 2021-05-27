Police Logs
• Responded to a two-vehicle injury crash at 2101 S. Broadway at 7:10 p.m. May 25. A 2015 GMC Yukon driven by Brent R. Frederick, 46, New Ulm, was northbound on Broadway in the inside lane when a 2020 Ford Edge driven by Barbara C. Sorenson, 79, Madelia, entered the road from the stop sign, tried to cross Broadway and turn southbound on Broadway. Damage was severe to the front ends of both vehicles. Sorensen had a knee injury and head laceration. Frederick had a right wrist cut/puncture.www.nujournal.com