Jefferson County, CO

Mother of toddler who died from fentanyl sentenced to prison

By Blayke Roznowski
Posted by 
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PpWX0_0aCuFgCC00

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The parents of 2-year-old girl who died from accidental fentanyl intoxication have been sentenced to prison.

Rashad Turner and Denisha Chelyce Woodsking, both 30, pleaded guilty on March 1 to child abuse - serious bodily injuries in the death of Jada’Marie Glenn-Turner, their 2-year-old daughter. Both parents were initially charged with child abuse resulting in death, but those charges were later dismissed.

The charges stemmed from a Feb. 24, 2020 incident where Lakewood Police responded to the Crosslands Motel at 715 Kipling Street for a child who wasn't breathing, according to the First Judicial District Attorney's Office. When first responders arrived, the child was pronounced deceased.

In a search of the motel room, police found a trash bag that contained Xanax, oxycontin, heroin, Suboxone and marijuana. An autopsy report from the Jefferson County Coroner's Office found that Glenn-Turner had ingested fentanyl that was present in the motel room.

Woodsking appeared in court Tuesday, and a judge sentenced her to 16 years in prison. The DA's office said she addressed the court saying her daughter was "beautiful, smart, and she loved her family," and that all she can do is "grow and get the help I need so I can be a better mom.”

Turner was previously sentenced on April 6 to 20 years in prison.

