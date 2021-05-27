Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Airbus sets higher jet output targets as recovery looms

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oudqR_0aCuFP8j00

PARIS (Reuters) - Europe’s Airbus set out sweeping goals on Thursday to expand production of jetliners as the aviation industry recovers from the coronavirus crisis.

It confirmed plans to increase A320neo production by more than 10% to 45 airplanes a month by the end of this year, and gave suppliers a firm new target of 64 a month by second-quarter 2023.

It is also exploring A320neo rates as high as 75 by 2025 and expects to boost monthly production of the larger A350 to six by the autumn of 2022, the planemaker said in a statement.

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
154K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#A320neo Production#A320neo Rates#Monthly Production#Jetliners#Suppliers#Paris#Sweeping Goals#Crisis#Autumn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Airbus
News Break
Industry
News Break
Airplanes
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies edge higher, Philippine stocks at 3-month high

* China PPI rises at fastest pace in over 12-years, CPI misses forecast * U.S. 10-year bond yields fall to 1-month low overnight * Philippine exports and imports surge in April June 9 (Reuters) - Strong trade data helped Philippine shares strike an over three-month high on Wednesday, while Asia's emerging currencies firmed ahead of a U.S. inflation report that might give a clue to when the Federal Reserve will begin tapering its monetary stimulus. The Philippine peso and Thai baht gained around 0.2% on the U.S. dollar. Asian investors have adopted a cautious view so far this week, looking to signs price pressure may prompt the Federal Reserve to start discussing early tapering at its policy meeting next week, which could boost the dollar. Economists reckon inflation in May will rise 0.4% over the preceding month, but recent payrolls data showed job hiring did not grow as fast as expected and overnight 10-year Treasury yields fell to a one-month low. "Maybe bond markets are absolutely right. The inflation we are seeing ... is just transitory," Robert Carnell, the Asia-Pacific head of research for ING, said. In China, the world's second largest economy, producer prices rose at their fastest annual pace in over 12 years in May, largely due to higher commodity prices, but that didn't translate into much higher consumer prices. The producer price index (PPI) increased 9% from a year earlier, versus a 8.5% forecast in a Reuters poll and the 6.8% rise in April. Meanwhile, the consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.3%, slower than the 1.6% expected. "Despite risks of some degree of lagged spillover from PPI, the wider point is that the ability of China's supply-side to absorb excessive cost-push mitigates inflation risks," Mizuho bank said in a note. Shanghai's composite index rose 0.4%, while the yuan gained 0.1%. Philippine stocks rose 1.5%, amid a mixed picture in Asia, as both imports and exports surged in April off lower bases last year. The trade deficit came in at $2.73 billion. ING says the Philippines current account surplus may move closer to a deficit by year-end. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Emperador Inc, Ayala Corp and Jollibee Foods Corp were the top gainers in the Phiippines ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fell 0.70 basis points to 6.439%​​ ** Indonesia raises 34 trln rupiah from debt auction, above target Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0342 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD % Japan +0.04 -5.67 -0.33 5.19 China +0.10 +2.09 0.36 3.46 India +0.00 +0.24 0.00 12.58 Indonesia +0.00 -1.47 0.43 0.77 Malaysia +0.07 -2.33 -0.20 -2.61 Philippines +0.17 +0.61 1.46 -3.23 S.Korea -0.08 -2.59 -0.29 12.70 Singapore +0.04 -0.15 -0.27 11.07 Taiwan -0.12 +2.69 -0.34 15.52 Thailand +0.22 -3.79 0.72 12.08 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Canada's Nutrien to boost potash output on strong global demand

June 7 (Reuters) - Canadian fertilizer company Nutrien Ltd said on Monday it expects to increase potash production by about half a million tonne in the second half of the year compared to earlier expectations, due to strong global demand. (Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
EconomyBusiness Insider

China's Exports Increase Less Than Expected In May

(RTTNews) - China's exports continued to grow albeit at a slower than expected pace in May and imports logged a sharp expansion largely due to higher commodity prices and low base of comparison, official data revealed on Monday. According to the General Administration of Customs, China's exports advanced 27.9 year-on-year in May, but slower than the economists' forecast of 32.1 percent.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FTSE 100 slips on glum China export data, lower oil prices

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) June 7 (Reuters) - The export-heavy FTSE 100 slipped on Monday as lower oil prices and glum export data from China took the shine off the boost from a weaker pound, while NetScientific jumped on a deal to globally sell a COVID-19 test.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysia's ringgit gains; Asian FX flat to higher

June 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.350 109.24 -0.10 Sing dlr 1.322 1.3231 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 27.683 27.712 +0.10 Korean won 1112.800 1112.9 +0.01 Baht 31.190 31.18 -0.03 Peso 47.670 47.65 -0.04 Rupiah 14255.000 14260 +0.04 Rupee 72.800 72.8 0.00 Ringgit 4.118 4.126 +0.19 Yuan 6.391 6.3964 +0.08 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 109.350 103.24 -5.59 Sing dlr 1.322 1.3209 -0.11 Taiwan dlr 27.683 28.483 +2.89 Korean won 1112.800 1086.20 -2.39 Baht 31.190 29.96 -3.94 Peso 47.670 48.01 +0.71 Rupiah 14255.000 14040 -1.51 Rupee 72.800 73.07 +0.36 Ringgit 4.118 4.0400 -1.89 Yuan 6.391 6.5283 +2.14 (Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks drop despite weaker crude

SINGAPORE, June 7 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil slipped on Monday despite weaker raw material crude prices, as ongoing mobility restrictions in several markets continued to weigh on sentiment. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil were at $8.53 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, 21 cents lower from Friday. The regional gasoil market is expected to grapple with strong supplies in the near term as the overall pace of demand recovery remains sluggish, and the monsoon season typically hurts consumption in key markets such as India and Vietnam, trade sources said. India's gasoil exports rebounded to 2.58 million tonnes in May, about 39% higher compared with April volumes, Refinitiv Oil Research assessments showed. The monsoon season in India typically runs from June to September, when heavy rainfall and floods in different parts of the country tend to dent demand for the transportation fuel. Cash discounts for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF remained unchanged at 7 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday. The June/July time spread for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore narrowed its backwardation to trade at 5 cents per barrel. CHINA'S CRUDE IMPORTS DROP - China's crude oil imports fell 14.6% in May from a high base a year earlier, with daily arrivals hitting the lowest level this year, as maintenance at refineries limited consumption of the resource. - But refinery utilisation rates are expected to rebound in coming months as refineries resume operations, analysts said. - May arrivals were 40.97 million tonnes, data released by the General Administration of Customs showed, equivalent to 9.65 million barrels per day (bpd). That compares to 9.82 million bpd in April and 11.3 million bpd in May last year when Chinese buyers snapped up cheap oil amid the spread of the coronavirus. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Two gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals OTHER NEWS - Oil eased after hitting a two-year high above $72 a barrel on Monday, pressured by the prospect of higher Iranian exports though recovering demand and OPEC+ supply curbs provided underlying support. - Global commodities trader Trafigura and Norway's Yara said they had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aiming to supply the marine industry with carbon emissions-free ammonia for fuel. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 74.9 -0.32 -0.43 75.22 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.59 0.02 -0.77 -2.61 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 75.11 -0.32 -0.42 75.43 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.38 0.02 -0.83 -2.4 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 75.22 -0.32 -0.42 75.54 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -2.27 0.02 -0.87 -2.29 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 77.42 -0.34 -0.44 77.76 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.07 0 0.00 -0.07 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 74.06 -0.33 -0.44 74.39 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.45 0.05 -10.00 -0.5 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's May unwrought copper imports at 445,725 tonnes - customs

SHANGHAI, June 7 (Reuters) - China’s copper imports fell in May from the previous month, customs data showed on Monday, as record-high prices further eroded buying interest in the world’s top consumer of the metal. Imports of unwrought copper and copper products were 445,725 tonnes last month, the General Administration...