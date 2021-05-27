Cancel
Mukilteo, WA

WSP troopers arrest man with loaded rifle on Mukilteo ferry

By KOMO News Staff
KOMO News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUKILTEO, Wash. — State troopers arrested a man Wednesday night with a rifle they said was intoxicated on a ferry at the Mukilteo terminal. It led to a full sweep of the ferry "Tokitae." State patrol said the man was carrying a rifle along with three magazines and he was...

komonews.com
