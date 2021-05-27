Norton: The sky's the limit

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». In 1967, Yoko Ono installed a live feed of the sky above London’s Lisson Gallery, flooding sun, light, and clouds into the art space. It was “a TV just to see the sky,” the artist said. At the time, Ono was living in a windowless home and “wanted so desperately to have a sky in my apartment.” For her, the sky has held a healing presence, as she recalls in interviews that during her childhood in World War II Japan, “the sky was always for there for me.” Over the years, she continued to make artworks about the sky, most recently installing a blue mosaic speckled with clouds in a New York City subway.