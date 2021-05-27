Norton: The sky's the limit
Given that we live in this ancient house, I can’t help but muse once again about the projects that have transpired. Thankfully, the bones of the house of it were sound — a good roof, the original trim and doors intact, and none of the floors were falling in. If you venture to crawl around under the house, there are all manner of crazy things holding it up. Stacks of bricks, stones, jacks — a testament to the many advances in technology over the years.www.times-georgian.com