Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Africa

Congo orders partial evacuation of eruption-hit Goma

By Djaffar Al Katanty
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Ebw6_0aCuFB1n00

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - Congolese authorities on Thursday ordered the partial evacuation of Goma, a city that has been rocked by hundreds of earthquakes and seen large cracks appear in the earth in the aftermath of a volcanic eruption on its doorstep at the weekend.

More than 20,000 people are homeless and 40 still missing following Saturday evening’s eruption, which sent rivers of lava flowing toward Goma, killing at least 31 and destroying more than 3,000 homes, according to the United Nations.

The lava from Mount Nyiragongo stopped just 300 metres short of Goma airport, the main hub for aid operations in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Seismic and ground deformation data indicates the presence of magma under Goma, extending under Lake Kivu, said Ndima Kongba, the military governor of North Kivu province.

“Given these scientific observations, an eruption on land or under the lake cannot be ruled out at present, and it could occur with very little or no warning,” Kongba said.

Ten neighbourhoods of the city needed to evacuate to Sake, another lakeside town around 13 miles (21km) northwest, he said.

“Evacuation is compulsory, those who do not adhere swiftly, carry unnecessary risks. A return home can only take place on the recommendation of the provincial authority.”

On Wednesday the U.N. said it was temporarily relocating around 250 non-essential staff, around half of its aid workers, and about 1,500 of their dependents to the city of Bukavu, around 50 km (30 miles) south.

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
154K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mount Nyiragongo#Military Aid#Military Operations#The United Nations#U N#Goma Airport#Evacuation#North Kivu Province#Congolese Authorities#Lake Kivu#Bukavu#Aid Operations#Magma#Unnecessary Risks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Earthquakes
Place
Africa
Related
Environmentnysepost.com

Volcano erupts in eastern Congo, thousands flee Goma

Residents in the Democratic Republic of Congo have returned to destroyed houses after a large volcano erupted, with many searching for missing loved ones. "People have been working over night under the rain trying to rescue the situation", Musango said. Mount Nyiragongo, one of the most active and unsafe volcanoes...
EnvironmentDerrick

Thousands evacuate Congo's Goma after more volcanic activity

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Tens of thousands of people are evacuating the city of Goma in eastern Congo for fear of another volcanic eruption by Mount Nyiragongo. The military governor of Congo’s North Kivu province, Lt. Gen. Constat Ndima Kongba, ordered the evacuation of 10 of 18 neighborhoods, saying an eruption could occur at any time.
Environmentwtaq.com

Small eruption recorded at second volcano in eastern Congo

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) – A small eruption was detected on Saturday at a volcano in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo but was not believed to threaten any inhabited areas, the government said. The eruption at Mount Nyamuragira comes a week after the nearby Mount Nyiragongo erupted, killing...
EnvironmentPosted by
AFP

DR Congo president says situation 'under control' after volcano eruption

The situation is "under control" following the eruption of a volcano in the Democratic Republic of Congo, President Felix Tshisekedi said on Saturday after his government mistakenly announced another volcano had erupted. Earlier in the day the DRC's government announced that another volcano had erupted, later admitting it was a false alarm,  The blunder comes as the government is increasingly criticised over a looming humanitarian crisis.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Earthquakes at Congo border raise fears of second volcano eruption

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - An earthquake measuring 5.3 magnitude rocked the borderlands between Rwanda and Congo on Tuesday morning, the Rwandan Seismic Monitor said, raising worries about a fresh eruption following one on Saturday that killed at least 32 people. On Saturday Democratic Republic of Congo’s Mount...
Environmenteenews.net

Thousands evacuate Goma amid renewed volcano threat

Tens of thousands of people are fleeing the city of Goma in eastern Congo fearing another volcanic eruption by Mount Nyiragongo, which spewed lava near the city last week. Traffic was jammed and pedestrians streamed through the streets, desperate to escape the impending danger.
EnvironmentIdaho8.com

Over 400,000 people flee Goma after warnings of second volcano eruption

Approximately 400,000 people have fled the city of Goma and its surroundings in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), as the threat of another volcanic eruption at Mount Nyiragongo looms, a provincial government spokesperson said Friday. Maj. Njike Kaiko Guillaume, spokesperson for the military governor of North Kivu, said...
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Fears grow for Congo's lone children after volcanic eruption

KINSHASA, May 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - About 70 Congolese children who have been unable to find their families four days after a deadly volcanic eruption could be at risk of kidnap and child labour, emergency responders said on Wednesday. The United Nations said 31 people have died, 40 are...
AfricaVoice of America

Thousands evacuate Goma

Thousands left the Democratic Republic of Congo's city of Goma. The compulsory evacuation orders came after authorities detected magma beneath the city and nearby lake and said a second volcanic eruption could occur at any time.
Africabbcgossip.com

Hundreds of thousands flee Goma after Mount Nyiragongo eruption

Hundreds of thousands of people have fled the city of Goma in DR Congo amid warnings that a volcano which erupted at the weekend killing 32 could burst again at any moment. Parts of Goma were almost deserted on Friday as panicked residents crammed on to government boats and buses or else begged taxi drivers to get them out of the city, parts of which have already been destroyed.
AfricaPosted by
IBTimes

Mass Exodus As New Eruption Of DR Congo Volcano Feared

Tens of thousands of people choked the route out of Goma Thursday, fleeing the eastern DR Congo city after the local governor warned that the Mount Nyiragongo volcano might erupt again. Miles of traffic jams blocked the main road leaving Goma to the west, as cars, vans, and trucks packed...
AfricaVoice of America

Aid Operation Gets Underway for Survivors of DR Congo’s Volcanic Eruption

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - Aid agencies are assessing the needs of tens of thousands of people affected by the eruption of the Mount Nyiragongo volcano in the city of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Local authorities report 32 people were killed in the eruption, including seven by lava and...
Africaunrefugees.org

UNHCR rushing to help displaced after volcano eruption in DR Congo

This is a summary of what was said by UNHCR spokesperson Boris Cheshirkov – to whom quoted text may be attributed – at today's press briefing at the Palais des Nations in Geneva. Following the eruption of the Mount Nyiragongo volcano in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on...
EnvironmentVoice of America

DR Congo Eruption 'False Alarm' as Humanitarian Crisis Mounts

BENI, DR CONGO, - DR Congo's government mistakenly announced Saturday that another volcano had erupted, later admitting it was a false alarm, with the scare coming a week after Mount Nyiragongo roared back into life, causing devastation and sparking a mass exodus. The blunder comes as the government is increasingly...
AfricaPosted by
Fox News

Death toll from Congo volcano eruption rises to at least 32

The volcanic eruption in eastern Congo two days ago has killed at least 32 people, officials said Monday as residents searched for missing loved ones amid destroyed homes on the outskirts of the eastern city of Goma where aftershocks were detected. With little warning Mount Nyiragongo turned the dark sky...