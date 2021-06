In news from the Butler High school, Butler track team traveled to Odessa on Saturday, May 22nd for a VERY rainy day of a Sectional Meet. After a few events they had to deal with an almost 3-hour rain delay before getting back on track. Some performances were not where they hoped, but in the end Butler track team had 4 athletes that qualified for the state meet this coming Saturday, May 29th in Jefferson City! Butler Track team member that qualified for state are.