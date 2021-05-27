GoBringIt sees large increase in orders, wait times due to COVID-19
Confusion and frustration filled the minds of hungry students this past academic year as they waited long hours for their GoBringIt food orders. GoBringIt, a service offered by Duke’s student-run company Campus Enterprises, delivers food to on-campus students from restaurants in Durham via paid student drivers and takes payment in the form of University food points. To buy food, students download the GoBringIt app and place mobile orders.www.dukechronicle.com