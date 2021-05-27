Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Durham, NC

GoBringIt sees large increase in orders, wait times due to COVID-19

By Editorial Board
Chronicle
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConfusion and frustration filled the minds of hungry students this past academic year as they waited long hours for their GoBringIt food orders. GoBringIt, a service offered by Duke’s student-run company Campus Enterprises, delivers food to on-campus students from restaurants in Durham via paid student drivers and takes payment in the form of University food points. To buy food, students download the GoBringIt app and place mobile orders.

www.dukechronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durham, NC
Coronavirus
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Lifestyle
Durham, NC
Health
Durham, NC
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Mobile#Food Drink#Campus Enterprises#Duke Merchants#Pizza Company#Sushi Love#Gyotaku
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Sangamon County, ILThe State Journal

COVID-19 cases continue to fall as daily vaccinations see slight increase

Daily COVID-19 cases in Illinois continued their downward trend Tuesday while vaccinations saw a slight uptick from where they had been recently. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 365 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, marking the third consecutive day that daily cases totaled less than 400. The last time the state saw this occur was March 23-25, 2020.
Lexington, KYWKYT 27

Doctors seeing increase in respiratory illnesses as COVID-19 restrictions lift

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Now that things are returning to normal, doctors are seeing an increase in respiratory illnesses and fear flu season may be a lot worse this year. Experts say during the pandemic there were almost no flu deaths compared to previous years. They believe measures taken against COVID-19 played a role. But with more people returning to work and social activities, experts say we’ll likely be exposed to other respiratory illnesses again.
Lansing, MI94.1 Duke FM

Lansing restaurant association happy to see Covid-19 health orders lifted

LANSING, MI — The Lansing-based Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association has released its reaction to Governor Whitmer lifting all COVID-19 restrictions next Tuesday, June 22. President and CEO Justin Winslow said Thursday the industry “is resilient, adaptive and ready to meet this newfound opportunity head on.” He adds in his...
Scienceshortpedia.com

Biomedical waste drastically increase due to Covid-19

According to a new analysis from the Centre for Science and Environment, hospitals alone in India created almost 2 lakh kilos of biological waste per day last month. In May, the amount of biological waste created each day was 46% more than in April. Cultures, infectious agent stocks, linked biologicals, human blood and blood products, contaminated sharps, severed body parts, and isolated trash are all examples of this.
Public HealthPeter Greenberg Travel News

Passport Delays Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Is your passport about to expire or do you want to apply for a new one?. Because of COVID-19, the speed at which you can get a passport has slowed to a crawl, and in some cases a dead stop. You now need an appointment at any one of the...
Public Healthcochranetimespost.ca

COVID-19: Province reduces wait times for second vaccine doses to eight weeks

The provincial government quietly announced Saturday that it was reducing the second dose interval for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to eight weeks, from the previous 12-week wait time. “With informed consent, individuals can choose between a second dose of AstraZeneca or an mRNA vaccine, at an eight to 12-week interval,”...
Knox County, INwaovam.com

Stewart – KCHD Seeing Increase Among Athletes Getting Covid-19 Vaccine

Many young people are getting vaccinated at this time to protect against the Covid-19 coronavirus. The Knox County Health Department has seen the increase for kids, especially between 12 and 14 years old. Knox County Health Department director Alan Stewart says with good vaccination rates, sports — especially outdoor events...
Cleveland County, ARclevelandcountyherald.com

County Sees COVID Cases Increase By 12

RISON – For the third consecutive week, the number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Cleveland County has risen. Cleveland County Health Officer Dr. Mark Attwood reported Tuesday night that an additional 12 new cases of COVD-19 have been identified in the county for the week of Wednesday, June 9, through Tuesday, June 15.
DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The Worst Soda To Drink This Summer, According to an Expert

When you need to entertain a crowd at a cookout or picnic, or just cool off after a hard day of work, nothing beats the heat of summer like a tall, cold glass of soda. While this sweet treat can hit the spot and stop sugar cravings in their tracks, the side effects of having this worst soda to drink add up.
Greene County, IAgreenecountynewsonline.com

Wolf reports another death due to Covid-19

Covid-19 remains a serious health issue. Greene County public health director Becky Wolf on June 4 reported the death of a Greene County resident due to Covid-19. The county’s death toll due to the pandemic is now at 11. “Covid-19 is still a real threat. Please get vaccinated,” Wolf said.