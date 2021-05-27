Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

EUR/USD Analysis: Signs of bullish exhaustion emerge, US data eyed for fresh impetus

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleA modest USD rebound prompted some profit-taking around EUR/USD on Wednesday. The formation of a rising wedge could now be seen as the first sign of bullish exhaustion. Investors now look forward to the US economic releases for some meaningful impetus. The EUR/USD pair retreated from the highest level since...

www.fxstreet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Treasury#Us Dollar#Usd#Eur#Economic Recovery#Eur Usd Analysis#Us Treasury#Ecb Executive Board#Pepp#Fed#Fomc#Asian#Prelim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Performance Contingent on NFP Data

NFP data to offer important information about Fed guidance. Gold is attempting to bounce back from the $100 drop last week but is struggling to get a foot in the door. Friday’s PCE reading saw gold prices turning higher but there is still a lack of momentum for buyers to achieve a meaningful move higher.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD faces resistance near 1.3930, holds to modest gains

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: UK GDP, Delta covid strain woes may exacerbate BOE-led pain. GBP/USD hit by dovish BOE, Delta plus covid strain despite Fed’s mixed signals. The cable’s fate hinges on UK quarterly GDP, Brexit updates and US data. GBP/USD decline is far from over, speculative interest aims to 1.3660. Central banks’ monetary policy signals from both sides of the Atlantic dominated GBP/USD’s price action in the aftermath of the Fed-led 300-pip blow witnessed a week ago. Going forward, GBP/USD will look for some temporary reprieve from the UK’s quarterly GDP amid renewed Brexit optimism. However, the rapid spread of the Delta plus covid strain in Britain could threaten the already delayed economic reopening, which may exacerbate the pain in the pound. Read more...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold set for weekly gain as inflation data calms Fed taper fears

* Technicals suggest downside selling pressure for gold- analyst. * Palladium, platinum head for best week since mid-March (Updates prices) June 25 (Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Friday after stagnant U.S. consumer spending tempered bets for early monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve, setting bullion on track for its first weekly gain in four.
Businesseconomies.com

Gold pares some gains as dollar steadies

Gold prices rose on Friday, but pared some of its gains after the release of upbeat data in the US, while the US dollar steadied against most of its peers. The US Personal Consumption Expenditures (which the US Federal Reserve relies on to measure inflation) rose in May to a nearly 3-decade high at 3.4%.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar notches weekly gain as Fed impact fades

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout, updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback * For the week, the loonie gains 1.3% * Price of U.S. oil settles 1% higher at $74.05 a barrel * Canadian 10-year yield rises 4.4 basis points to 1.460% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices climbed and investors grew less worried about the Federal Reserve's shift to more hawkish guidance, with the currency adding to this week's gains. The loonie was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2300 to the greenback, or 81.30 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2271 to 1.2329. It was up 1.3% for the week, clawing back some its decline from the previous week when the Federal Reserve surprised markets by projecting it would begin interest rate hikes in 2023 rather than 2024. "The Fed was a turning point but it wasn't a complete game changer," said Alvise Marino, FX strategist at Credit Suisse in New York. "The fact that the Fed was able to introduce some hawkishness in to the discourse but without causing a tantrum (in the bond market) ... that's something that has allowed risky assets to perform well," Marino said. The S&P 500 index hit a record high as weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data eased worries about a sudden tapering in stimulus by the Fed. Oil, one of Canada's major exports, notched a fifth consecutive week of gains on expectations demand growth will outstrip supply. U.S. crude oil futures settled 1% higher on Friday at $74.05 a barrel. Canada projects COVID-19 infections will decline rapidly over the next two months, but the more contagious Delta variant risks causing a greater-than-expected resurgence of cases later this year, public health officials said. Canadian government bond yields rose across a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was up 4.4 basis points at 1.460%, extending its rebound from last Friday's 3-1/2-month low at 1.364%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Zieminski)
Businessfxempire.com

PCE Inflation Gauge Rising to 2008 Levels Takes Gold Higher

The PCE or Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index measures the prices paid by individuals for the domestic purchase of goods and services, excluding the price of food and energy. This is the number the Federal Reserve uses to measure current inflation rates. The Fed has for years (pre-pandemic) used 2% percent as their inflation target. During the pandemic, they have altered their mandate to let inflation run hot or above 2% and instead focusing on boosting employment in the United States. However, the current PCE index is roughly double the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%.
Metal Miningthebharatexpressnews.com

Gold prices slide slightly, silver is trading higher

Gold and silver prices today: Gold and silver prices were trading on a mixed note on Friday. Gold futures for August 5 delivery on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) slipped 0.07% to Rs 46,836. On the spot market, fine gold of 24 karat purity was sold at Rs 47,210 per 10 grams, 22 karat gold was priced at Rs 45,610 per 10 grams, 18 karat gold was retailed at Rs 37,770 per 10 grams and 14 karat gold was priced of 31,400 rupees for 10 grams, the Indian Bullion and Jewelers Association (IBJA) said on the microblogging site Twitter.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD defends 1.2300 as USD retreats

USD/CAD consolidates for the previous three sessions consecutively. US dollar retreats from the weekly highs over Fed’s officials' mixed response on inflation and interest rates. The Canadian dollar gains on the upbeat economic data and higher crude oil prices. USD/CAD struggles to hold onto the gains in the early European...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1930. Although yesterday's sideways swings below Wednesday's 1.1969 high suggests consolidation may continue ahead of release of Fed's preferred inflation gauge, namely the core personal consumption expenditures price index later today, downside bias remains and below 1.1882 would signal correction from last Friday's 2-1/2 month trough at 1.1848 has ended and yield re-test of this level next week.
MarketsFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY bulls can ignore pullback below 92.00

DXY struggles to extend weekly falling channel’s breakout, pressured of late. Momentum recovery, price move beyond channel resistance keep buyers hopeful. Two-week-old rising trend line adds to the downside filters. US dollar index (DXY) snaps two-day uptrend amid early Friday. Even so, the greenback gauge keeps the previous day’s bullish...
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD bears in charge on the weekly and daily outlook

AUD/USD is benefitting from improved risk sentiment and higher commodities and stocks. Technically, the bias is with the bears while below the weekly resistance. AUD/USD is currently trading a touch higher by 0.12% on the day so far after rising from a low of 0.7565 to a high of 0.7591.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Intra-day news and views and data to be released today – EUR/USD

EUR/USD - 1.1838. Euro swung broadly sideways in directionless Thursday's session. Despite initial dip to 1.1919, price ratcheted higher in delayed reaction to upbeat German Ifo data to 1.1956 in New York but only to retreat to 1.1921. Intra-day bounce to 1.1945 in Asia on USD's broad-based pullback suggests further...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD drops to fresh daily low of 1.2270

USD/CAD edges lower in the American trading hours. US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory after US data. Modest increase in crude oil prices provides a boost to CAD. Following a consolidation phase above 1.2300 during the European trading hours, the USD/CAD pair lost its traction and dropped to a fresh daily low of 1.2270. As of writing, the pair was up 0.33% on the day at 1.2284.
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/USD retreats from weekly highs, drops below 1.1950 as US yields soar

US yields move higher near the end of the week, helping the dollar. EUR/USD’s rebound limited by 1.1970, losses momentum. The EUR/USD pulled back sharply during the American session after hitting weekly highs at 1.1976. Higher US yields gave the dollar a boost, and the pair retreated to 1.1936. US...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Dollar steady after U.S. inflation data misses estimates

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar ended unchanged on Friday, erasing an early drop after tamer-than-expected producer price inflation, with investors continuing to evaluate whether that the Federal Reserve will act sooner to snuff out inflation if it persists. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding the volatile...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Daily technical and trading outlook – EUR/USD

Consolidation with downside bias. 1.2006 - Last Thur's high. 1.1985 - Last Thur's Asian morning low (now res). 1.1848 - Last Fri's 9-week low. EUR/USD - 1.1928. Euro swung broadly sideways in directionless Thur's session. Despite initial dip to 1.1919, price ratcheted higher in a delayed reaction to upbeat German Ifo data to 1.1956 in NY but only to retreat to 1.1921.