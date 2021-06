Dunwoody’s face mask ordinance is set to expire May 30, but could end sooner or later depending on the county’s case rate. During a May 10 Dunwoody City Council meeting, Mayor Lynn Deustch provided an update on the city’s mask mandate. The city established its Emergency Face Mask Ordinance in November of 2020, which is set to last through May 30. The order only requires enforcement when cases in DeKalb County are above the “threshold requirement,” which was introduced by Gov. Brian Kemp in August 2020, when he allowed cities and counties to mandate mask-wearing.