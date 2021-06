EXECUTIVE: Fired Law & Order: Organized Crime co-executive producer Craig Gore and Universal Television have made a deal behind closed doors. Over a year after Chicago P.D. alum Gore was unceremoniously cut loose from his perch at Dick Wolf’s latest spinoff over racially charged social media posts in the days following the murder of George Floyd, the studio has agreed to pay the producer a mid-range six figure sum, we hear. Emerging out of the arbitration clause in his contract that Gore sought in court last fall, the confidential agreement effectively wipes up a potentially messy situation for all parties.