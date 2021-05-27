Trailerisation: the movie trend resurrecting old pop music

Speed Racer is trending again and fans are showing this movie all the love. Last year, the film came up on Twitter too, and the outpouring was similar. Back then, it was for the anime that inspired the Wachowskis’ work. But this time, the 2008 movie gets the spotlight all to itself. Lilly Wachowski has been very thankful to all the fans out there who still remember and cherish Speed Racer. She’s been on the record as saying that it was a huge developmental moment for her. Some of the reactions to the duo’s later work led her to seek some time for herself, ”I got in when film was at its peak, before boards and marketers found a way to wrangle movies…Eventually, all those people and institutions ended up in the room with you and specifically behind the typewriter and behind the lens and behind the Avid. It created a bit of tension for me personally. I got to this breaking point and I had to walk away.”