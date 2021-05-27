Cancel
Lifestyle

Win two nights at Kimpton Clocktower Hotel in Manchester

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe winner and a guest will check into a suite set in the grand one-time headquarters of The Refuge Assurance Company, built in the 1890s. Glamorous public spaces include the domed lobby, with its gilded columns and soaring ceilings, the light-filled and tree-lined Winter Garden, as well as The Refuge restaurant. Suites at Kimpton Clocktower Hotel have lots of room, with impossibly high ceilings, seating areas, unique original details such as wall panels and record players (paying homage to Manchester’s music scene).

#Hotels#Manchester#Restaurants#Arts#Uk#Suites#Music Scene#Fried Chicken#Company Headquarters#Fattoush#Glamorous Public Spaces#Breakfast#London#Supper#Bars#Ceilings#Order Dishes#Winter#Toasted Sourdough#Spiced Lamb Flatbreads
Lifestyle
Country
U.K.
Travelwhereyat.com

Kimpton Hotel Fontenot Opens With A Glamorous Party

The Kimpton Hotel Fontenot lies at the corner of Tchoupitoulas and Poydras Streets where a Staybride Suites once stood, and it has ushered in a new era of luxury and local flavor. The Kimpton Hotel Fontenot actually opened just before the pandemic began, then it was shuttered for months as travel was heavily restricted. This second grand opening was a testament to the resilient spirit of the city. Students from The Roots of Music played our way in, and the youth music program was gifted $5,000 for their services.
Lifestylegreatbritishlife.co.uk

Win a luxury stay at The Atlantic Hotel in Jersey

Great British Life is delighted to have teamed up with one of the finest hotels in the Channel Islands – The Atlantic Hotel – to offer one lucky reader the opportunity to win a luxurious short break at this Small Luxury Hotel of the World. With this year being a...
Lifestylegreatbritishlife.co.uk

Win a luxury break at The Draycott Hotel in Chelsea

The Draycott Hotel is one of the finest hotels in Chelsea, London. This red-brick Edwardian, townhouse hotel has been lovingly restored and provides an opulent home away from home for guests. Conveniently located for those who wish to undertake an excursion around London and its boroughs. Just around the corner from the hotel you will discover Chelsea’s fashionable Sloane Square and the beautiful borough of Kensington.
Lifestylebusinessadvantagepng.com

Perfect foodies getaway at Airways Hotel – for two

For food lovers – choice of room type with dinner and breakfast buffets included. Overnight accommodation for two at with a welcome beverage on arrival. Enjoy a delectable dinner buffet for two at Vue Restaurant (no beverages) and breakfast buffet at Vue Restaurant the following morning. Rooms to choose from.
Lifestylestereoboard.com

Robert Vincent at Manchester Night and Day

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Robert Vincent events here. Staying the night? Find Hotels & Airbnbs near Manchester's Night And Day for this Robert Vincent show. Book Your Stay Today!. The Night and Day is a live music venue and cafe...
Lifestylefranchising.com

Win 1 of 3 Trips for Two to Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

Smoke’s Poutinerie Rock n’ Roll Gravy Train Is Headed to Mexico. “We’re transporting our Fans to the late-night streets of the world during the months of June, July & August, and giving them a chance to WIN some wicked trips! Three lucky winners will come party with me at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Mexico!” says Ryan Smolkin, Chief Entertainment Officer (CEO), Smoke’s Poutinerie.
Travelparadisecoast.com

Stay 3 Nights at the Edgewater Beach Hotel

Save up to 20% off on stays of three nights or more! Avoid the stress of last minute planning - the best rates on your Naples beach getaway are right here. PLEASE NOTE: Additional restrictions and/or blackout dates may apply. Must stay three nights or longer. Reservation must be fully pre-paid at the time of booking and is non-refundable and non-changeable. 20% discount applies to room rate only; does not apply to incidental charges, taxes, or other fees. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion. Not valid on existing reservations.
Lifestyleatoallinks.com

Birthday Cakes in West London

There are so many things to do on a special birthday in West London. From fancy dress parties to theme parties to fancy photo shoots, everyone has something to do. But there is one event that top of the list for those attending the party is the fabulous Bespoke birthday cakes. Bespoke is a word used to describe any custom made cake. With the help of talented cake designers in the UK, anything is possible.
LifestyleFodorsTravel

This Is What a $15,000 per Night Hotel Room Looks Like

Home > Destinations > USA > Massachusetts > Boston > Hotels & Lodging. The steep price tag of this palatial 4,800-square-foot apartment also includes top-tier amenities and perks. Boston has no shortage of five-star hotels. Luxury travelers have their choice of lavish quarters to stay in during their time in...
Travelfinchannel.com

Magical Night: Unique Hotels in Scandinavia

Scandinavia is a stunning place, with a wide range of unforgettable travel destinations to choose from. Luckily, the railway system in the region is well-spread, so you can easily feature more than one place in your travel plans and explore different sides of the one-of-a-kind land (as Scandinavia is made up of several countries, train travel rules and conditions might differ, so make sure to check out resources like norwaytrains.com when planning your getaway, to make sure that your trip will go without a hitch). Scandinavia has so much to offer, that it's hardly a wonder that so many people from all over the world decide to go there when they want to plan an exciting getaway.
Fort Worth, TXfwtx.com

Kimpton Harper Hotel Opens in Downtown Fort Worth

A lavish new hotel opened in downtown Fort Worth on Wednesday, an event marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Called the Kimpton Harper Hotel, the 226-room property occupies the former XTO Energy building. Memphis-based Development Services Group, Inc., acquired and renovated the landmark building, originally built in 1921 as the headquarters for Farmer's and Mechanics Bank.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

From San Francisco To Samui: Keeping Up With The Kimptons

"Heartfelt human connections and a sense of camaraderie among guests are what we're all about," says Area General Manager Christophe Laure, overseeing the new Kimpton St. Honoré Paris. "After what we have been through, the feeling of meeting people and creating new memories is something we all need." Connecting with...
Traveltravelzoo.com

$999 – The Caribbean's No. 3 Hotel: Save on 3-Night Stays

TOP 20 - Sells out quickly!. Secure the deal now and choose your travel dates when you’re ready. Or, get a 100% refund if you don’t go. Learn more. Landing at the No. 3 spot in Travel + Leisure's best Caribbean hotels in 2020 and on the Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards for four years running, the 4.5-star Jamaica Inn has a rich history of hosting celebrities back to the 1950s.
Traveltravelzoo.com

$1399 – See Turkey: 11 Nights, Upscale Hotels, Guide & Air

TOP 20 - Sells out quickly!. Buy this deal now and, if you need to change your booking, you can do so without fees. Or, receive a credit for a future trip with the same company. Learn more. This vacation comes with everything you need for an unforgettable experience in...
WWD

New York Reopens: Tea for Two at the Baccarat Hotel

New York City is the place to be right now, haven’t you heard? With the city reopened and again teeming with life, New Yorkers and tourists alike are flocking to old favorites as they welcome guests back. WWD visited the Baccarat Hotel on Friday, day two of their luxurious afternoon tea service’s return. Wine director Matthieu Yamoum was buzzing about in an Ermenegildo Zegna suit pouring his own Champagne, which he created two years ago, for guests. Many went for the classic Prince of Wales service, which includes tea sandwiches, desserts, scones and, of course, tea itself — not to mention quite the Instagrammable moment, as many were doing Friday afternoon while they were served. The second-floor space inside the hotel feels spacious with ultra-high ceilings, and it’s started back slowly with reduced occupancy. There were pairs of couples on dates, some having just gone shopping at nearby stores, while other tables were occupied by groups of women dressed for the occasion and reveling in the ability to go out again. All that nestled around endless crystal — not a bad way to spend an afternoon.
TravelHotel Online

7Pines Resort Ibiza Part of the Destination by Hyatt Brand Opens

CHICAGO – June 8, 2021 –Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) announced today the opening of 7Pines Resort Ibiza, part of Destination by Hyatt. The 185-all-suite luxury clifftop resort welcomes guests to one of the most popular spots on the island and offers amenities fit for any occasion. The Destination by Hyatt...
Maine StateLodging

XSS Hotels Acquired Controlling Interest in Two Portland, Maine, Hotels

PORTLAND, Maine — XSS Hotels, the largest hotel developer in New England, has acquired a controlling interest in two properties in Portland, Maine, including the Portland Harbor Hotel and the Inn At Diamond Cove. The original developer of both properties, Bateman Partners, LLC, retains a minority interest while Colwen Hotels also acquires a minority interest.
Lakewood, COmilehighcre.com

Denver-Based Hotel Company Acquires Two Marriott Hotels in Lakewood

In a joint venture with Dallas-based Bedford Lodging, Denver-based Five Senses Hospitality— a hotel company launched by Chris Manley, the former COO of Stonebridge Companies, in 2020—has acquired a Residence Inn by Marriott and a Courtyard by Marriott in Lakewood, bringing Five Senses’ portfolio to eight properties, totaling more than 600 rooms.