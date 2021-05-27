Win two nights at Kimpton Clocktower Hotel in Manchester
The winner and a guest will check into a suite set in the grand one-time headquarters of The Refuge Assurance Company, built in the 1890s. Glamorous public spaces include the domed lobby, with its gilded columns and soaring ceilings, the light-filled and tree-lined Winter Garden, as well as The Refuge restaurant. Suites at Kimpton Clocktower Hotel have lots of room, with impossibly high ceilings, seating areas, unique original details such as wall panels and record players (paying homage to Manchester’s music scene).www.cntraveller.com