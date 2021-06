This year’s inductee class reveals some serious flaws in the system. On Wednesday, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2021 inductees, and the list illustrates why I largely bailed out on this annual debate. First, I’m not sure I buy the idea of a rock ’n’ roll hall of fame in the first place. I think of rock ’n’ roll as a force to confront hierarchies and institutions, so even one that embraces many of rock’s values misses a crucial one when it decides to enshrine its greats. If I believed in a Hall of Fame, it would focus on artists that were influential and not merely popular.