Wavves have shared a new video for title-track of their forthcoming release Hideaway, the video sifts through the pitfalls of empty self-affirmations, and comes with volume two of the Hideaway album video trilogy directed by Jesse Lirola and styled by Ally Hilfiger. Hideaway is out July 16th via Fat Possum Records. Across its brief but impactful nine tracks, the album, produced by Dave Sitek of TV on the Radio, is about what happens when you get old enough to take stock of the world around you and realize that no one is going to save you but yourself, and even that might be a tall order.