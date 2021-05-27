Cancel
Singtel continues downward trend across 2021 fiscal year

By Chris Duckett
ZDNet
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingaporean telco Singtel has continued to see its balance sheet contract as it reported decreases across the board for the full year to the end of March. Revenue for the telco was down 5% from SG$16.5 billion to SG$15.6 billion, earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped by 16% to SG$3.8 billion, and net profit halved to SG$554 million. All of these numbers were down in the last financial year, dramatically so in some cases. For net profit, the telco reported SG$3.1 billion in fiscal 2019, SG$2.5 billion higher than this year's number.

