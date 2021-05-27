Cancel
Geauga County, OH

Letters to the editor - 05/27/2021

I am writing in response to the recent article from May 20 entitled “Bill barring ‘divisive concepts’ targets discussion of race in schools statewide.”. As a veteran high school history and sociology teacher, I can assure you that it is imperative that students learn to think critically about race in our society. Teachers are professionals and our goal is not to brainwash students, but to offer them opposing viewpoints and allow them to form their own informed opinions. This new uproar around the country (and from Rep. Diane Grendell) surrounding the supposed teaching of the “critical race theory” is the very definition of gaslighting and pandering to a growing culture of false narratives. By sticking our heads in the sand regarding the impact of race, we continue to perpetuate racism.

