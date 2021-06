With everyone working and gaming in cramped spaces, the trend in keyboards has been to make them more compact. Major brands like Corsair, HyperX and Razer have released 60-percent keyboards, decks which eschew function and arrow keys as well as the number pad to take up less space on your desk. But with a smaller profile comes inconvenience for those who rely heavily on the arrow keys, with users now forced to learn various hotkeys to move their cursor or character around. Razer has heard those complaints and in response created the BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed, a $180 65-percent keyboard that packs a few of the missing keys while still maintaining a slim profile.