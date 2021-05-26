newsbreak-logo
U.S. Officials Press For Deeper Coronavirus Origins Investigation

 3 days ago

Today, President Biden released a statement about the origins of the coronavirus. In it, he said that U.S. intelligence agencies are unsure whether the virus developed naturally or was accidentally released from a lab. Separately on Capitol Hill, some of the nation's top scientists called for a more thorough investigation into the origins of the virus. Joining me now to discuss what this all means is NPR science and security correspondent Geoff Brumfiel.

