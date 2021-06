Despite video games often being cited as a big factor in unhealthy sedentary lifestyles, fitness-centric video games are nothing new. Really, they seemed to be the “next big thing” just a few years back during the Wii era. After the massive market hits that were likes of Just Dance and Wii Fit, it seems like almost every developer wanted to get in on the action and prove that video games really can be “healthy”. With the Switch now being so popular, and thus making motion controls popular again, the fitness game train is chugging along again. This must be why Bandai Namco’s new Family Trainer game for Switch seems so oddly intense.