Scientists call for international investment to tackle major wheat losses

By John Innes Centre
Phys.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUrgent investment in new tools is needed to address major global losses of wheat crops which cost £22 billion per year. Leading scientific experts are calling for governments around the world to come together and fund a new international research platform, to reduce the impact of major wheat pathogens and improve global food security.

#Sustainable Agriculture#Genetic Information#Global Trade#Food Crops#Financial Investment#Research Scientists#Climate Scientists#The John Innes Centre#The Sainsbury Laboratory#Molecular Plant#G20#Major Global Losses#Wheat Crops#Wheat Diseases#Major Wheat Pathogens#Yield Losses#Wheat Blast#Urgent Investment#Global Food Security#Chemical Solutions
