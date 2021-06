Inside the cells of seemingly static plants are vibrant populations of motile organelles. Hundreds of mitochondria, energy providers of the cell, move about on their own individual journeys, and interact with each other as they go. They take small steps to explore their local cellular area, and use ‘highways’ in the cell (filaments made of actin protein) to travel over long distances quickly. Although this motion has been well characterised over the years, the mystery still remains: Why does the plant invest energy in moving these powerhouses around?