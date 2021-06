The annual geranium sale sponsored by the Boggestow Garden Club was not held this year because of COVID restrictions, but club members and their friends were able to acquire plants for civic projects, as well as for their own enjoyment. Board members Sally Brodie, Rosemary Sortor and Eileen Hoagland planted geraniums at the Veteran's Memorial as well as Farm Pond and Pine Hill Cemetery. Members will keep them watered and dead-headed throughout the summer to help keep our town beautiful. Next spring, the club has every hopeful expectation that it will be able to resume its regular sale of its beautiful geraniums at the Arts and Crafts Fair.