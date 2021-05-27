Simon Calder’s ‘Ask me Anything’: the Independent’s Travel Correspondent will answer your questions live

Monday was marked by thousands of travellers taking off for Spain, as the southern European country announced it would let British travellers in either testing or quarantine.

There’s just one snag: Spain is on the UK’s “amber” list, from which arrivals must self-isolate for 10 days.

Only four nations are feasible destinations among the 12 “green” countries and territories announced by the transport secretary, Grant Shapps: Portugal, Iceland, Israel and Gibraltar.

We expect that the next round of green list destinations to be announced some time between 1 and 7 June, and that it will take effect a week later.

As The Independent revealed five weeks ago , islands such as the Balearics, the Canaries and an assortment of Greek islands may be given a different status to the mainland.

On Thursday 27 May I’ll be on hand to answer your travel questions live about islands – from which might make the green list to top tips for an island escape in Scotland or the south seas.

