Simon Calder’s ‘Ask me Anything’: the Independent’s Travel Correspondent will answer your questions live

By Simon Calder
The Independent
 7 days ago

Monday was marked by thousands of travellers taking off for Spain, as the southern European country announced it would let British travellers in either testing or quarantine.

There’s just one snag: Spain is on the UK’s “amber” list, from which arrivals must self-isolate for 10 days.

Only four nations are feasible destinations among the 12 “green” countries and territories announced by the transport secretary, Grant Shapps: Portugal, Iceland, Israel and Gibraltar.

We expect that the next round of green list destinations to be announced some time between 1 and 7 June, and that it will take effect a week later.

As The Independent revealed five weeks ago , islands such as the Balearics, the Canaries and an assortment of Greek islands may be given a different status to the mainland.

On Thursday 27 May I’ll be on hand to answer your travel questions live about islands – from which might make the green list to top tips for an island escape in Scotland or the south seas.

Register to submit your question in the comments below. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments box to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until I join the conversation to answer them.

Then join us live on this page at 4pm as I tackle as many questions as I can.

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

