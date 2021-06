Biotech stocks have always been among the more volatile companies out there on the markets. However, the healthcare sector has been more volatile than ever, following the FDA’s approval of the world’s first Alzheimer’s drug. Since then, other biotech companies working on alternative Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and other neurodegenerative disease treatments have skyrocketed in value, regardless if that’s justified or not right now. That includes the biotech IPO Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ: ALZN), whose stock skyrocketed as much as 480% on its first day of trading.