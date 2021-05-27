James Hales: Ichiban Sports Complex one man's great gift to his sons, his community

MICKEY Graham, the man with the midas touch, right? That’s the general idea, and he’s definitely earned all the praise that’s come his way in the last few years. Their league form was incredibly worrying, though. Relegation to Division Four definitely wasn’t in the script, whatever about the cliche that Mickey doesn’t give a hoot about the league, and injuries to the likes of Ciaran Brady have only made things tougher ahead of the championship. If Graham engineers a victory against Tyrone, it’d be right up there with his greatest achievements. It just shows how fickle some supporters are that he’s already received a fair bit of criticism from Cavan fans online in the last few weeks, but if anyone deserves another chance, even if they do go down to Tyrone, it’s the man from Cavan Gaels.