Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Sey Young: Humans need light, company

Arkansas Online
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the article"It's not dark yet but it's gettin' there..." The old man would show up at the cafe at dusk, sitting at the same outside table as the sunlight gradually retreated into the shadows. You could set your watch by him. But on the other hand, who wears a watch anymore? He always dressed simply but with a certain elegance, a wine-colored beret cocked at a jaunty angle on his head. But on the other hand, who wears a beret anymore? As the patio lights would snap on and glow with a yellowish aura, the old man would take a notebook out of a weathered satchel and begin writing. But on the other hand, who writes in a notebook anymore? Often, he would stay there until those lights too retreated to the shadows, always carefully putting the chair back in place before making his retreat as well.

www.arkansasonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Dylan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artificial Light#New England#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Theater & Dancecreativeloafing.com

Human Lights Festival: A Curious Encounter

AND June 24th – 27th (PRIDE Weekend) This seven day summer festival features provocative multidisciplinary works exploring the tumultuous journey from darkness to light. Inspired by this year's NEA Big Read selection, Advice From The Lights by Stephanie Burt, the festival will chart a trajectory of empowerment in 7 stages: Awakening, Rage, Rebellion, Deconstruction, Hope, Reconstruction and Change.
Atlanta, GAartsatl.org

Best Bets for June 17-23: Digital art, film and Human Lights festivals, much more

The South Got Something to Say, an outdoor digital exhibition celebrating Atlanta’s visual culture continues daily through July 31 in downtown Atlanta. The work of 10 Atlanta artists is featured on digital signs at 235 Peachtree St. near John Portman Boulevard, 10 Marietta St. N.W. at Cone Street, 75 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at Pryor Street and 89 Centennial Olympic Park Drive near Magnum and Elliott streets. The featured artists are Sheila Pree Bright, Jurell Cayetano, Alfred Conteh, Ariel Dannielle, Shanequa Gay, Kojo Griffin, Gerald Lovell, Yanique Norman, Fahamu Pecou and Jamele Wright. Karen Comer Lowe, just named executive director at Hammonds House Museum, curated.
TV Seriescramgaming.com

Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Episode 2 Teaser Trailer

Take a look at this announcement for the next revealing episode 2 from Dying Light Stay Human campaign. Something is brewing in the darkness from Techland. Night is coming, and with it the nightmares, who hide in their nests during the day, awaken. It’s a chance for us to get...
Castle Rock, COWestword

Light ’Em Up: Castle Rock Company Holding Mask-Burning Bash

If you burn your mask, Patriot Pros will give you a voucher for your next repair job. "The CDC says we don't have to wear them anymore, so let's burn ’em," says Michael Beck, marketing director for Patriot Pros Plumbing, Heating, Air, and Electric, which is hosting a cookout on June 18 in Castle Rock with a special dish: $100 service vouchers for anyone who burns a face mask at the cookout's fire pit.
Petsmymodernmet.com

Musician Shares Goodbye Tribute to His Dog With an Acoustic Cover of ‘What a Wonderful World’

They say “dog is man’s best friend,” and there is no statement truer for one musician named Trench. His dog Maple has been a constant companion for the last 12 years. Trench is known for sharing adorable videos of himself playing cover songs for Maple on his guitar, who seems to be totally enamored by every note. Sadly, Maple passed away peacefully earlier this month, but Trench recently shared a heartwarming tribute to her. He posted a previously recorded video of him playing Louis Armstrong’s song, What a Wonderful World, with a happy Maple resting her head on his lap.
MusicPopculture

Classic Rock Drummer Dead at 70

Classic rock drummer Florian Pilkington-Miksa, who played for English prog-rock band Curved Air, has died at the age of 70. It is reported that he died in late May, following several "bouts of pneumonia. "According to Louder, the band's singer Sonja Kristina confirmed the news of Pilkington-Miksa's death in a Facebook post.
Los Angeles, CA22 Words

Adult Film Star Dakota Skye Found Dead at 27

Adult film star, Dakota Skye, has been found dead aged just 27. Heartbreaking news just in, the legendary adult film star, Dakota Skye, has tragically been found dead at the age of just 27. The 27-year-old was found dead by her husband in Los Angeles, believed to be in a...
Music959theriver.com

Songs That Bands Refuse To Play Live

Ever go to a concert and leave disappointed because the band didn’t play your favorite song?. The folks at Ultimate Classic Rock listed a few examples of artists that refused to play their biggest hits live. -AC/DC won’t play “Long Way To The Top” out of respect for late lead...
WWEPosted by
FitnessVolt.com

Former Ms. Olympia and WWE Veteran Melissa Coates Passes Away at Age 50

The bodybuilding community is in a state of mourning currently, as it has been revealed that Melissa Coates has passed away. She was 50 years old at the time of her passing. Coates was not just a veteran in the bodybuilding world, competing at the Ms. Olympia, but she was also a familiar face on the pro wrestling scene. She had worked with the WWE, competing under the stage name of Super Genie.
Musicbritpopnews.com

Eric Clapton ‘Didn’t Like’ Jeff Beck For Bad Reason

Jeff Beck discussed Eric Clapton not liking him for taking his job in The Yardbirds in a new Classic Rock magazine interview. “I know he didn’t like the fact that I took over from him in The Yardbirds and we did great. The general buzz of the band was that they thought they were finished when Eric left.
Rock Musicudiscovermusic.com

Eric Clapton Says ‘Bye-Bye Blackie’ To His Favorite Guitar

On June 24, 2004, Eric Clapton said an emotional goodbye to his favorite guitar. It became, for some time, the most expensive in the world, and these days everyone can see it: since summer 2014, the instrument has been on permanent display in Guitar Centre’s flagship store in Times Square, New York. This is the story of Blackie.
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

5 Gay Stars of Classic Television Series

Multiple classic television series, from The Andy Griffith Show to Perry Mason, starred LGBTQ actors who, for the most part, kept their love lives under wraps. We steer clear of rumors and spotlight actors whose sexual orientations have been publicly discussed by friends and loved ones (and, in two cases, we picked stars who wed longtime partners in 2013).
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

This ‘Very Happy Young Gal’ Needs a Good Home

This information is provided by Petharbor.com. If you know someone who can help get this animal into a forever home, please pass this along to them. My name is LUNA. I am a spayed female, black and white Pit Bull Terrier mix. The shelter staff think I am about 7 months old. I have been at the shelter since Jun 04, 2021.