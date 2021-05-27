Gwen Rockwood: Off the hook: It's liberating and scary to remove the mask

Ever since returning from a visit to Texas in April, I have unmasked whenever possible. Governor Greg Abbott lifted their state mandate on March 2nd of this year. Their hospitalizations and death rates continued to decline even though fewer and fewer people wore face coverings. What did this prove to anyone with common sense? That masking up was an exercise without a point? California was the first state to lockdown in March of 2020 and aside from Michigan, and the last to remove most of the Covid restrictions. I write most, because the Golden State maintains that if an employee isn’t vaccinated they must still wear the cloth of shame. Just consider what Cal/OSHA is mandating in its revised industrial guidelines. In them they have created a separate, and quite second class group of Californians.