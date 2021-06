Apple has been in the news a lot in the past few weeks for two particular reasons. First is its hard stance on privacy that has ruffled the feathers of the like of Facebook and was briefly put into question with the launch of AirTags. The other hot topic is Epic Games’ epic lawsuit against the company over allegations of monopoly, particularly over the Apple App Store. At its WWDC 2021 this week, Apple is set to address one of those two topics directly and it won’t be about addressing developers’ complaints about that monopoly.