DALLAS – Game two of the area round playoff series was a tight one as Highland Park defeated Marshall in a 7-6 final. The Scots are now 22-13 overall while Marshall is 16-15. Jim Weaver was 1-for-3 with one RBI. Garrett Cotton was 1-for-4 with a single. Jacob Oden was walked twice and singled once, had one run and one RBI. Brayden Robbins was 3-for-4 with two runs. Dallan Shaw reached on a walk and scored one run. Dylan Thurman doubled, scored one run, and had two RBI. Brent Burris reached on an error, a fielder’s choice and had two RBI. Hayden Kelehan was given the loss from the mound but finished with eight strikeouts.