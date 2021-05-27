Heartworm disease often goes undiagnosed in cats

You probably think of heartworm disease as a problem in dogs, but that’s a misconception — one that can be deadly for cats. Cats are not typical hosts for heartworms (known scientifically as Dirofilaria immitis), but they can acquire the spaghetti-like freeloaders through the bite of a mosquito that has fed from an infected dog, fox or coyote. That bite injects infective larvae known as microfilaria into the body, where they enter the bloodstream and begin their life cycle, setting up housekeeping in the heart, lungs and associated blood vessels.