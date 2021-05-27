Warhammer 40K: The Emperor’s Great Work & Greatest Sacrifice
Today, learn exactly what the Master of Mankind hid from the Primarchs in his secret laboratories – deep under the Imperial Palace – his greatest burden. The Webway Project, also known as the Imperial Webway and the Emperor’s Great Work, was a highly secretive project by the Emperor of Mankind during the Great Crusade and likely long before. The project was to be the culmination of the Emperor’s ambition and its completion was His greatest concern above all other.www.belloflostsouls.net