Warhammer 40K: The Emperor’s Great Work & Greatest Sacrifice

Frontier Foundry announced their latest game today as we'll be getting Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters sometime in 2022. Developed by Complex Games in Canada, the game will be a turn-based tactical RPG set in the Warhammer 40K Universe from Games Workshop. This particular game will throw you into the helm of humanity's greatest weapon, the Grey Knights, against the corrupting forces of Chaos in what will be a fast-paced, brutal, and insanely tactical RPG title that will make a lot of fans of the franchise very happy with the content they have planned. The team had previously worked on the Age of Sigmar series, which should give you a pretty good idea of what to expect when we get our hands on it. The full cinematic announcement is currently being planned for August 2021, but for now, we have the teaser trailer below along with some screenshots and a little more information on the story. Enjoy the trailer!